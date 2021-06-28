South Africa

Many aren't pitching for jab as the virus got them at the eleventh hour

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
28 June 2021 - 16:17
A small survey was done in which booked vaccinees who hadn’t arrived were called to find out why. Stock photo.
A small survey was done in which booked vaccinees who hadn’t arrived were called to find out why. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

Herd immunity is under threat as the country’s vaccine rollout seeks a firmer footing amid about 160,000 active cases in the third wave. 

Experts say multiple factors are standing in the way of getting shots into arms, and included in those are infections among those who were meant to arrive for a jab, as well as those who simply don't want to get one. 

According to Jackie Maiman, head of the Independent Community Pharmacy Association, Gauteng in particular had seen a “significant drop in numbers of vaccines”.

A small survey was done in which booked vaccinees who hadn’t arrived were called to find out why.

“Nineteen percent of those contacted indicated they either had Covid-19 infection, or had symptoms relating to it, which is quite worrying,” Maiman told TimesLIVE.

Conspiracy, anxiety and overcoming Covid jab hesitancy

"I was raised by a nurse. I believe in vaccines, I believe that they work, and I want to affirm and amplify that message," says media personality ...
News
1 day ago

She added that 9% indicated that they’d “changed their mind” about getting vaccinated.

According to Sara Cooper from the South African Medical Research Council, “Supply-side factors related to vaccine availability, infrastructure and accessibility all pose significant challenges to optimal uptake in SA. Vaccine hesitancy — which involves varying levels of doubt, indecision, uncertainty or mistrust about vaccination — is an additional challenge.”

It not only poses risks to the individual but the wider community too, according to Cooper and colleagues in the South African Medical Journal.

Delays and refusals to get vaccinated “could mean that the country is unable to reach the thresholds of vaccine uptake necessary for herd immunity”.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of health in the Western Cape, says data shows how the vaccines are a game-changer.

In April this year, there were 44 new infections among health workers in the province, and although it went up to 102 in May, it was still a fraction of the more than 400 recorded in November last year before the Sisonke study and trial.

“This shows a clear message for anyone who is hesitant: vaccines work,” he said, adding that even those with breakthrough infections were not ending up in hospital or dead.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Calls for faster vaccine rollout and help for businesses hit by lockdown

Political parties have accused government of forcing South Africans to pay the price for vaccine rollout failures by adopting the adjusted level 4 ...
News
11 hours ago

Crunch time for slow vaccine rollout

Hopes programme has reached turning point after delays
News
1 day ago

Finding truth of our tragedy in a Covid queue

The past week has been one of the roughest for us South Africans since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. We watched in horror as daily health department ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma kicks off bid for presidency News
  2. Natural justice at issue in Ace Magashule case News
  3. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  4. Tembisa decuplets: 'Suicidal, crying' Sithole begged for help News
  5. A doctor’s plea as Covid-19 runs rampant in Gauteng South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...