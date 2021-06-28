Sex, lies and DNA: why many ‘Bothas’ in SA have the wrong surname

Headlines about molecular genetics being used to shed new light on old mysteries or even put criminals behind bars have become increasingly more common.

In SA DNA is being used to answer important questions about everything from a group of people’s origins to the biological paternity of a child.

However, paternity tests aren’t just applicable to modern cases. Fellow researcher Christoff Erasmus and I considered DNA evidence to understand a divorce case dating back 321 years. The events before and after the divorce case of Maria Kickers had long-term consequences for a family with a surname that, for decades, appeared often among the country’s white leaders. That name is Botha.

The first prime minister of the Union of SA, established in 1910, was Louis Botha. There was also PW Botha, the last prime minister to hold that title, and the first to become executive state president of the Republic of SA.

Our research shows Kickers lied in her 1700 divorce case at the Cape of Good Hope. Her lie — about the paternity of her children — led to a chain of events that affected the Botha lineage, resulting in 38,000 people carrying that name when in fact they were descendants of Ferdinandus Appel.