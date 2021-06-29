‘All are equal before the law’: Historic Zuma ruling will also deter judiciary attacks

The paramount importance of the rule of law was upheld by Tuesday’s judgment of the Constitutional Court, says Corruption Watch.

Acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of “egregious” and “aggravated” contempt of court, and ordered him to serve 15 months behind bars.

“This is a historically significant moment,” said Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.