POLL | Should lockdown regulations be amended to allow wine sales online?

Western Cape MEC for agriculture Ivan Meyer has appealed to the national government to ease restrictions around the transporting and sale of alcohol, arguing that doing so will help save the liquor industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced a ban on the sale of alcohol and restrictions around the transportation of liquor for 14 days under adjusted level 4, after a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In his letter to the minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Thoko Didiza, Meyer requests that the regulations be amended to allow for the transport of wine samples, the transport of wine by tourists, and the transport of wine to bottling plants and storage.

He also called for wine and liquor to be sold online and delivered to consumers' residences via transport or courier services.