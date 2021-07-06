South Africa

Driver cut free from wreckage on Durban's M7

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
06 July 2021 - 08:16
Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with Netcare911, responded to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on the Bellville Road off-ramp of the M7 Westbound carriageway in Durban.
Image: Emer-G-Med

A driver was cut free from an early morning wreckage on the M7 near Malvern in Durban on Tuesday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with Netcare 911, responded to the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on the Bellville Road off-ramp on the M7 westbound carriageway.

“On arrival on scene two heavy duty vehicles were found to have collided leaving a driver of one of the vehicles entrapped in the wreckage. A rescue technician from Netcare 911 cut the man free using the jaws-of-life, while Emer-G-Med paramedics worked to stabilise him,” he said.

Once extricated and stabilised, the man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The cause of the collision is unknown and will form the subject of a SA Police Service investigation,” said Van Reenen.

TimesLIVE

