South Africa

Gupta Interpol red notices not active yet

06 July 2021 - 14:11 By TimesLIVE
Atul Gupta and other Gupta family members stand accused of being involved in state capture. File photo.
Atul Gupta and other Gupta family members stand accused of being involved in state capture. File photo.
Image: James Oatway

SA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) jumped the gun when stating Interpol had issued red notices for the arrest of two Gupta brothers and their wives.

On Tuesday, the directorate had to clarify that the red notices were still under consideration.

This after the ID on Monday said Interpol had issued red notices for Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Arthi and Chetali, who are wanted for prosecution in SA in connection with alleged fraud and money laundering charges.

“While it is correct red notices have been issued for circulation among law enforcement entities of Interpol member states in respect of four of the eight accused before the Bloemfontein regional court, red notices for the four Gupta family members are still under consideration by the Commission for the Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF),” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

“The CCF is an independent legal body that ensures all personal data processed through Interpol’s channels conforms to the Interpol Constitution, in particular article 3 which ‘prohibits any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character’.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The ID said the Gupta family members are on record before the state capture inquiry as being unwilling to travel to SA amid concerns that “the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies will be used and abused to prosecute them in circumstances where no case is made to justify such a prosecution”.

The ID said: “The CCF is duty bound to consider submissions of this nature against the requirements of article 3 before making a decision to issue a red notice. We are confident these notices do not violate the requirements of article 3 in that they are neither politically motivated nor of a military, religious or racial character.

“In addition, attempts to extradite all the accused abroad are under way. In particular, the extradition request in respect of the four Gupta family members to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is awaiting confirmation of the presence of the family members in the UAE.”

The Bloemfontein regional court postponed the criminal case relating to the R25m Nulane Investments matter to September 6 to allow the legal representatives for the defence to consider the contents of the dockets.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'So this is the end for now': Zondo says just a handful of witnesses left to go

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Monday that only 'five or six' witnesses, including President Cyril Ramphosa, were left to deliver oral ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Bail denied for Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma

Iqbal Sharma was denied bail in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion

The Gupta mansion in Cape Town is sinking into dilapidation after being abandoned when the brothers fled SA as their state capture empire began ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Army chief's decor war: Gen Mbatha’s R1m home splurge under investigation News
  2. 'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done ... News
  3. Text ties Zweli Mkhize to Digital Vibes scandal News
  4. WATCH | Zuma ‘not vaccinated’ for Covid-19, says he cannot take responsibility ... South Africa
  5. 'Why would they do this to MaKhumalo?': Family's outrage at Zuma jail sentence News

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...