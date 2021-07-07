Truck driver fined R100,000 for smuggling illicit cigarettes

A truck driver who was caught with R4.8m worth of illegal cigarettes has been convicted by the Zeerust magistrate's court.

Petrus Toppies, 53, was convicted for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.

On June 9, he was driving from Zambia to SA when he was stopped at the Kopfontein border post. The truck he was driving was searched and 355 master cases of illicit cigarettes were discovered.