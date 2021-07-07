Who benefits from coal train line derailments? Transnet wants to know

SA’s state-owned rail company Transnet is repairing a main line used to export coal and investigating whether recent derailments benefited suppliers.

A train of more than 200 wagons derailed July 3 on its way to on Richards Bay, where Africa’s biggest coal terminal is located, Transnet said. Repairs continue on the line that is partially open after the second such incident during the financial year.

“What is clear is that things have to change,” Transnet said.

It is reviewing the cause and contributing factors of all recent derailments.

“There are serious risks in a recovery system based on emergency procurement, which may be open to abuse not only internally but by suppliers who benefit from such incidents occurring,” the company said.

Transnet plans to reduce dependency on outside contractors and require the certification of those who continue to provide services.

“Not only must our partners be suitably qualified, they must be contractually accountable,” Transnet said.

Many of SA’s state-owned companies face financial struggles, having been weighed down by corruption and mismanagement. Transnet and power utility Eskom are integral to the economy and require fundamental changes to succeed.

For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.