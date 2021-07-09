Tired of corruption, fair and square is how Makana sees future politics

Fingo Square is also the place where a new kind of politics is emerging, one that rejects the concept that organisations must have leaders who can be called to meetings with powerful politicians, only to return with excuses for failing to convey any of the residents’ grievances.

In the square there are no leaders, members or masses, says Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM) spokesperson Ayanda Kota, one of the activists involved in the Makana Citizens Front. Instead, it is a meeting of equals.

“During the shutdown, the community allowed the leaders of local organisations to go to where several MECs [members of the executive council] were waiting. They were given a clear mandate not to meet with the MECs, but to bring the MECs back to the mass gathering. But instead they sat with the MECs and they were in trouble with the people afterwards. The people said, ‘Let’s change them, let’s go back to the square.’ And now in the square, we will no longer accept authority, we will no longer accept being coerced. This is our space and we determine everything together,” said Kota.

Levelling the playing field

The community members who gather at the square are very critical of traditional meetings and say they don’t like to meet as if they are “meeting in a hall”. Their argument is that there is a problem with the choreography at hall meetings: the powerful are at the table and they determine the agenda and everything else, including the pace of the meeting.

The difference at the square, Kota says, is that it “is mainly women who convened us into this square. They tell us what to do. People just disrupt while we are talking and they are free to do that. It is a very comfortable space and an amazing experience.”

Nosigqibo Soxujwa, 51, is a grade 3 teacher at a local primary school and runs a food kitchen in Joza. She distributes free meals three times a week, which she pays for out of her wages when she does not receive enough donations. Soxujwa has been an activist since the 1980s, first in Azapo and then in the UPM and the Makhanda-Grahamstown Crime Free Forum.

“I can’t say the square is democratic because it is much more than that,” she said.

“The mic is open and you just propose what you want to propose. Then if the residents see your view as the proper one, they will agree. The decisions that are taken are people-centred. Nobody is the boss, to the extent that there is no president or other leader. Everyone is equal, unlike the meetings we are used to whereby there is a chairperson we are looking to who will tell us what to say. In the square we feel free.”