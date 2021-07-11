South Africa

Baby saved after being found in Durban beachfront dumpster

11 July 2021 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
Paramedics said the new born baby found in Durban's South Beach area was stabalised and is in good spirits.
Paramedics said the new born baby found in Durban's South Beach area was stabalised and is in good spirits.
Image: Emer-G-Med Paramedics

A newborn girl, with her umbilical cord still attached, was saved after a homeless man found her abandoned in a Durban dumpster in the early hours of Sunday.

Emer-G-Med paramedics said that metro police officers were called to the scene after the homeless man spotted the baby in the bin on Boscombe Place in Durban's South Beach area.

“Paramedics responded to the scene and found a newborn baby girl in the dustbin, still attached to her umbilical cord and placenta. She was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

“She remains in a stable condition and good spirits,” Emer-G-Med said.

The paramedics said the man's reactions “saved this little lady's life”.

Police are investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ga-Rankuwa mom confesses to murdering her 1-month-old baby

A 25-year-old woman who allegedly murdered her baby and initially lied to police, alleging the child had been kidnapped, is set to return to the ...
News
1 week ago

‘My baby almost died’: mother tells of two-month-old’s battle with Covid-19

A Somerset West family has shared their story to make others aware that babies can contract the virus
News
1 week ago

Limpopo woman arrested for alleged brutal murder of newborn baby

A young woman accused of brutally murdering her newborn baby will appear in the Malamulele magistrate's court on a murder charge, the police said on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'The clock must untick itself' — 5 times Edward Zuma left SA in stitches South Africa
  2. Amabutho head 'Mgilija' expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma South Africa
  3. Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & ... South Africa
  4. Pictures showing Jacob Zuma in prison after early morning admission were ... South Africa
  5. 'Comrades haven’t failed Zuma, the ANC has’, says Duduzile Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola