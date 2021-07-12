South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The Angel of Vanderbijlpark: revisiting the Krion scheme

12 July 2021 - 10:54 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In episode 54 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into a Ponzi scheme that brought many residents in Vanderbijlpark to their knees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

Listen to the story here: 

In 2002, the police descended on several homes in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng. Their mission was to seize assets and arrest the kingpins of what was then SA’s biggest Ponzi scheme.

For the next decade, both the criminal case and the liquidation process would trundle along in fits and spurts, with victims of Marietjie Prinsloo’s R1.5bn fraud waiting in the wings.

Although the criminal case would end with the longest cumulative sentence in SA history being handed down, the liquidation process would deliver no such justice. Victims of Krion would find themselves on the wrong side of a process intended to protect their interests.  

In episode 54 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into the scheme that brought many residents in Vanderbijlpark to their knees and ask how the woman called “The Angel of Vanderbijlpark” managed to fool so many people. 

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

