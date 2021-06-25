PODCAST | Child abuse in SA: Where are we going wrong?

For South Africans, hearing and reading about some of the horrific acts perpetrated on children in our country, we would be forgiven for thinking this is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child.

Recent studies indicate that although this is not the case, we do struggle with the implementation of child protection laws despite having one of the most advanced legal frameworks in the world.

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, we discuss child abuse and neglect in SA with the focus on the role of mandatory reporters. Which of our citizens have the legal obligation to report child abuse and neglect? Are these people trained to do so, and why has this system been repealed in many countries?

