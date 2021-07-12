POLL | Do you agree with cabinet’s decision to call in the army?

Kgothatso Madisa reported that insiders told TimesLIVE a decision to deploy the army was taken at a special cabinet meeting on Monday, with forces likely to be deployed by the end of the day.

“There will be shoes on the ground, by end of the day I’m convinced there will be shoes on the ground. You see, the deployment will be according to the police plan, it’s not necessarily a deployment of soldiers. They will go where the police are saying they need a hand,” said an insider.

The deployment was confirmed in a statement by the SANDF.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively, to quell the unrest that has gripped both provinces in the last few days.

“The deployment will commence as soon as all deployment processes are `in place,” it said, adding that the “duration and number of deploying soldiers will be determined based on the assessment of the situation on the ground by the relevant law enforcement agencies”.