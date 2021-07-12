‘Heightened visibility’ of police at violence hotspots: Durban mayor

He said while people were angry about Zuma’s incarceration, “it is unacceptable to put the lives of other people at risk by embarking on violent public protests and destroying property”.

He said the country was still in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic which has adversely affected the economy and jobs.

“We therefore request the residents of eThekwini to desist from embarking on violent actions which may exacerbate the economic crisis. Let us exercise restraint and prevent the loss of lives and damage to property.”

Kaunda said the municipality would do its “utmost best” to minimise service delivery interruptions.

Many malls, petrol stations and government buildings have been closed in and around Durban.

TimesLIVE