South Africa

Six people killed as violence sweeps across Gauteng and KZN, 219 arrests

12 July 2021 - 11:30 By Iavan Pijoos

The police on Monday said they are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of six people since violent protests erupted in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), Col Brenda Muridili, said the first body of a man with gunshot wounds was found on Sunday morning close to the Alexandra clinic.

Later in the day, officers found the body of a security guard with assault wounds in Jeppestown.

Muridili said two other bodies with gunshots wounds were found in Dobsonville and Germiston on Sunday evening.

“The cause of death for the security guard as well as the body found in Dobsonville is part of investigations,” Muridili said.

Mob sets mall in Vosloorus on fire — several shops looted, M2 closed in Gauteng

A violent mob on Monday morning set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus on fire, Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services said.
News
1 hour ago

Muridili said in KwaZulu-Natal there is a report of two people who have been killed — one in Inanda and the second in Umbilo.

According to Muridili, 219 arrests were made in the two provinces 96 in Gauteng and 123 in KZN.

She said the police had intensified deployments in all the areas in Gauteng and KZN affected by the protests, as the damage to property and looting of stores continued overnight.

“The NatJoints is receiving intelligence support from its intelligence co-ordinating committee, comprising SAPS crime intelligence, defence intelligence and state security intelligence, to enable law enforcement to counter these sporadic violent protests.

“The extent of damage to property and the looting of businesses will be determined at a later stage.”

TimesLIVE

