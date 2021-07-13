South Africa

JMPD recover safe with cash stolen during looting in Dobsonville, Soweto

13 July 2021 - 17:27
Johannesburg metro police officials recovered a safe that had been stolen from a Dobsonville petrol station on Tuesday.
Johannesburg metro police officials recovered a safe that had been stolen from a Dobsonville petrol station on Tuesday.
Image: JMPD

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) “drill squad” has recovered an undisclosed amount of cash that was stolen in a safe at a Dobsonville, Soweto petrol station.

“Upon arrival at the corners of Sekobotsane and Njikelana streets in Dobsonville, officers spotted 15 suspects attempting to load the safe into a Toyota Hilux bakkie,” the JMPD said.

According to metro police, when the suspects noticed the officers, they abandoned the safe and vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers recovered the sealed safe.

“The manager of the filling station arrived at the scene and said the safe had an undisclosed amount of money generated from two days of sales.  She alluded that another safe was stolen from the filling station,” said the JMPD.

The police were called to process the scene and the safe was booked in at the Dobsonville police station. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was booked in at the Lenasia pound for verification.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Looting sprees, violence a concern in Gauteng’s Covid-19 fight: Makhura

Violent protests and looting sprees could have a devastating impact on the spread of Covid-19 in Gauteng, premier David Makhura has warned.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ten killed in stampede in Soweto as violent protests and looting continue: Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura is calling for peace and calm following a deadly stampede which claimed the lives of 10 people at the Ndofaya Mall in ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Army hits ground running in Soweto

In a bid to bring the riots and looting in Gauteng under control, soldiers were deployed in Soweto on Tuesday morning.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired online, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla takes aim at president as Free Zuma ... South Africa
  2. 'He will have special meals brought in for him': Inside Zuma's stay at 'Hotel ... News
  3. Hluhluwe Game Reserve's fence has not been pulled down by protesters South Africa
  4. 'I'll go with you, my child': How 'hero' top cop convinced Zuma to comply News
  5. Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
FROM THE GROUND: Police sweep shopping mall in Alexandra, arrest looters amid ...