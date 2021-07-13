SA followed far less convincing 1-0 wins against Botswana and Eswatini to regain the lead in Group A from the latter and qualify for the semifinals.

Centre-forward Victor Letsoalo opened the scoring in the fourth minute‚ Sphelele Mkhulise making it 2-0 in the 20th. Letsoalo added a second in the 44th‚ then his debut hat-trick‚ Bafana’s first in Cosafa Cup history‚ in the 57th.

Lesotho tried to maintain a structure to contain their big brother neighbours. But over the course of the 90 minutes Bafana’s movement‚ pace and technical ability on the ball were too much for Likuena to contend with.

SA coach Morena Ramoreboli welcomed back some of the bigger Premier League names among his squad‚ including the Bloemfontein Celtic pairing of Letsoalo and left wingback Sifiso Ngobeni. He even had the depth to have Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe come off the bench.