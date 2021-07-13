WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads

Looting and violence broke out in Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

In his address on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the violence had its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political purpose, and expressions of frustration and anger.

“At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know the majority of our people have out of principle refused to be mobilised along these lines,” said Ramaphosa.

“However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the military to help police curb disruptions in the two provinces.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure , more than 219 arrests have been made as looters continue to loot stores and damage property in both provinces.

It reported 123 arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal and 96 in Gauteng.