WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads

13 July 2021 - 13:00
An alleged looter filmed himself eating cake.
A video of a man eating cake during an alleged looting spree has gone viral.

During ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, an unidentified man filmed himself eating cake at what looked like a supermarket.

In the video, the man can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and carrying a branded camp chair.

The man proudly feasts on the cake before having a brief conversation with another alleged looter.

On social media, users shared videos of other alleged incidents that took place during the protests and looting. 

In one video, a couple can be seen getting married on a bridge while a riot took place behind them. 

Looting and violence broke out in Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

In his address on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the violence had its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political purpose, and expressions of frustration and anger.

“At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know the majority of our people have out of principle refused to be mobilised along these lines,” said Ramaphosa.

“However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the military to help police curb disruptions in the two provinces.

According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure , more than 219 arrests have been made as looters continue to loot stores and damage property in both provinces.

It reported 123 arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal and 96 in Gauteng.

