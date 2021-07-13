WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads
A video of a man eating cake during an alleged looting spree has gone viral.
During ongoing riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, an unidentified man filmed himself eating cake at what looked like a supermarket.
In the video, the man can be seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and carrying a branded camp chair.
The man proudly feasts on the cake before having a brief conversation with another alleged looter.
On social media, users shared videos of other alleged incidents that took place during the protests and looting.
In one video, a couple can be seen getting married on a bridge while a riot took place behind them.
This couple decided to get married in a riot ...absolute scenes ONLY in sa 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/niKxyx2pv5— Talha Dasoo (@talhadasoo) July 12, 2021
Granny looking for pills
Escaping arrest
"Strong surveillance "#SAShutdown #looting pic.twitter.com/Hppku9s0OG— Stefano Di-Mera (@maabane2020) July 13, 2021
Trying to fit a large TV in a small car
When looting gives you a headache🤣👇— Jobz MaSpaan (@JobGuySA) July 12, 2021
| #ShutdownSA | #looting | Resign | Menlyn | Mamelodi | #JuliusMalema | SANDF | pic.twitter.com/M8ol8ZYKj0
Stealing pizza delivery scooter
When you thought you’ve seen it all then boom - A whole Debonairs scooter— 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐨 𝐌𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐮 🇿🇦 (@Pickles_20k) July 12, 2021
I give up#Looting #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/Ynd4PkNnMb
Rapper promoting his music
#looting— rtaylor_sa (@rtaylor_sa) July 13, 2021
Balance me really quick here?😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 tf bro?#Sandton #SANDF pic.twitter.com/PohC8XX3Ri
Two left shoes
#looting 🤣💀😂🤣💀😂will do this to you pic.twitter.com/zPiUO5NZMF— Buyi 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@BuyiMathebula) July 12, 2021
Woman falling
excuse my laugh but yoh😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/G5pfnGZCEa— 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧’𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐀. 𝐍𝐨𝐝𝐮 🤍 (@thelaniii) July 12, 2021
‘I don’t know’
This one took me 😂😂😂😂 #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/ycyIU2KPkU— Clinton Mathibela (@ClintonMathibe1) July 12, 2021
Escaping through a window
Media: The police are doing all they can to contain the situation— maDonda weziziba (@uMambulazi) July 12, 2021
The Police: pic.twitter.com/wKApJWsILo
Looting a mattress
Looting a sex toy
So this is what we are #looting now? Ke unemployment And hunger le yona e?— youtube: king kale mphahlele 🇿🇦 (@KaleMphahlele) July 12, 2021
Guys people are dying and yall are stealing dildos. Mxm pic.twitter.com/r60FdsjaEo
Looting appliances
Priories... #FreeZumaNow #ShutdownSA #Looting pic.twitter.com/IRpROBqAK5— Siboniso Ndou (@SibonisoNdou) July 12, 2021
Looting and violence broke out in Gauteng at the weekend after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
In his address on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the violence had its roots in the pronouncements and activities of individuals with a political purpose, and expressions of frustration and anger.
“At the beginning of this unrest, there may have been some people who sought to agitate for violence and disorder along ethnic lines. We know the majority of our people have out of principle refused to be mobilised along these lines,” said Ramaphosa.
“However, what we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”
Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the military to help police curb disruptions in the two provinces.
According to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure , more than 219 arrests have been made as looters continue to loot stores and damage property in both provinces.
It reported 123 arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal and 96 in Gauteng.