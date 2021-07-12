‘It is criminal economic sabotage’ when protests degenerate into looting
Experts say the sporadic riots and looting in the country are fuelled by political opportunists
12 July 2021 - 15:23
High unemployment, coupled with disenchanted young people, creates an environment where protests can quickly degenerate into looting and riots in SA.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said scenes of looting witnessed on Monday were largely due to the socio-economic situation in the county...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.