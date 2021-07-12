News

‘It is criminal economic sabotage’ when protests degenerate into looting

Experts say the sporadic riots and looting in the country are fuelled by political opportunists

12 July 2021 - 15:23

High unemployment, coupled with disenchanted young people, creates an environment where protests can quickly degenerate into looting and riots in SA.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said scenes of looting witnessed on Monday were largely due to the socio-economic situation in the county...

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

