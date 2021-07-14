COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says Covid boosters may risk more serious side effects

July 14 2021 - 07:00

Singapore says cruise ship returns after suspected Covid-19 case

Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere has returned to the city-state after a passenger was suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and remaining guests were asked to stay in their cabins.

"The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.

It said the 40-year-old passenger tested positive to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard and had been conveyed to hospital for further confirmatory testing.

The guest had tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on July 11.The passenger's three travelling companions were identified and isolated, the tourism board said. They have tested negative for Covid-19 and further contact tracing was being done.

All on-board leisure activities on Dream Cruises' World Dream ship had ceased and passengers had been asked to stay in their cabins until test results are out and contact tracing was complete, the tourism board said.

Reuters