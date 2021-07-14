COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | CDC says Covid boosters may risk more serious side effects
July 14 2021 - 07:37
Can ginger help fight Covid-19?
There is no scientific evidence that demonstrates the effectiveness of ginger in the fight against Covid-19 despite its popularity among survivors, says Dr Marlin McKay.
His view is shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), which says while ginger, black pepper and honey do have properties beneficial to one’s health, there is no evidence these work against the coronavirus.
July 14 2021 - 07:00
Singapore says cruise ship returns after suspected Covid-19 case
Singapore's tourism board said on Wednesday a ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines on a so-called cruise to nowhere has returned to the city-state after a passenger was suspected of having contracted Covid-19 and remaining guests were asked to stay in their cabins.
"The passenger was identified as a close contact of a confirmed case on land, and was immediately isolated as part of onboard health protocols," the tourism board said in a statement.
It said the 40-year-old passenger tested positive to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test onboard and had been conveyed to hospital for further confirmatory testing.
The guest had tested negative during the mandatory pre-departure antigen rapid test on July 11.The passenger's three travelling companions were identified and isolated, the tourism board said. They have tested negative for Covid-19 and further contact tracing was being done.
All on-board leisure activities on Dream Cruises' World Dream ship had ceased and passengers had been asked to stay in their cabins until test results are out and contact tracing was complete, the tourism board said.
Reuters
July 14 2021 - 06:30
Spread of the coronavirus
Countries across Asia, Americas and Africa are seeing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, forcing them to bring back or extend stringent lockdowns and hampering drives to vaccinate their population.
Reuters
July 14 2021 - 06:00
CDC says Covid boosters may risk more serious side effects
The United States is reviewing the need for a third Covid-19 booster shot among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a US health official said Tuesday.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 51 798 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12 537 new cases, which represents a 24.2% positivity rate. A further 633 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 65 142 to date. Read more: https://t.co/DwkMUbEXSB pic.twitter.com/Me4rFXMpdH— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 13, 2021