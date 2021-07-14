Police escort oxygen tankers to hospitals as violent protests continue

Staff and pharmaceutical shortages, temporary closures and treating patients for protest-related injuries are additional pressures on an already constrained healthcare system in SA.

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland said a distribution centre for a major supplier of pharmaceutical goods was looted on Tuesday and the hospital group had to fly in emergency supplies.

He said police escorts were accompanying oxygen tankers to Netcare hospitals.

Friedland confirmed that contingency plans were implemented to ensure patients could continue to benefit from healthcare services amid violent protests in some parts of the country.

However, he said the situation was fluid, and Netcare remained on high alert to respond promptly to possible new developments.

“We are deeply saddened to see the suffering of our fellow South Africans and wish that our nation and its people could have been spared this trauma, particularly in light of the hardships and loss of life already being experienced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Extensive contingency measures are in place within Netcare Group facilities and, where needed, have been implemented to provide individuals in need of medical care with the best and safest care possible even under the circumstances. Unfortunately, the violence in certain parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is placing additional pressure on both the public and private healthcare systems.