Iqbal Sharma out on R500,000 bail, ordered to stay away from any borders

Businessman Iqbal Sharma, who has ties to the Gupta family, was on Wednesday granted bail of R500,000, along with a list of stringent bail conditions.

Sharma had headed to the Bloemfontein high court to appeal for bail after he was initially denied release by the magistrate's court last month. It had deemed him a flight risk, saying no amount of bail money could keep him from skipping the country.

Sharma is accused of having played a crucial role in the corruption which unfolded in the multimillion-rand Estina dairy project.

He had been arrested with Peter Thabethe and Dr Limakatso Moorosi, who are former heads of the department of agriculture, and Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s CFO. Moorosi, Dhlamini and Thabethe are out on bail of R10,000.

But last week, his lawyer Mannie Witz presented a compelling argument before the high court, saying labelling him a flight risk was not justified. Witz further offered the state to give Sharma the tightest, most stringent bail conditions it saw fit, as long as it came with his freedom.