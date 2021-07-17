Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches

Recent manufacturing dates on bottles from China, Europe and South America show they must have been illegally dumped by ships, said lead researcher Prof Peter Ryan from UCT's FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology.

Reporting on an analysis of litter from 32 beaches, he said: “Bottles from nine countries on four continents were found within three months of the date of manufacture — they simply couldn’t have drifted here that quickly.”

Ryan and colleagues, who have written about their findings in the journal Environmental Pollution, said the number of plastic bottles was greatest at urban beaches, where most of them were local.

“Street litter in Cape Town and Gqeberha was dominated by bottles made in SA (99%), with foreign-manufactured bottles increasing from urban (4%) through semiurban (24%) to remote beaches (45%)," said Ryan. Foreign bottles were most common at beaches in De Hoop Nature Reserve and the Namaqualand National Park, where more than 70% were from other countries.

Dumping of plastics at sea has been banned since 1989, and the study calls on the International Maritime Organisation to tighten regulations to ensure ships — “particularly Asian shipping lines” — dispose of their waste at ports, rather than at sea.

Most bottles found on beaches were plastic, even though SA recycles an estimated 5-billion plastic bottles a year.

“The problem is that we produce so many single-use bottles in SA that even the relatively high recovery rates achieved translate into billions of bottles not being recycled,” said Ryan.

Foreign bottles were more common on the southeast coast of SA than the west coast, suggesting many of them drifted across the Indian Ocean from Southeast Asia before being brought ashore by the Agulhas current. The most common country of origin was Indonesia.

“It is widely assumed that 80% of plastic pollution in the sea comes from land-based sources. However, this figure is a very crude estimate and it is clear that the proportion varies depending on where you are,” said Ryan.