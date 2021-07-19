Gauteng miracle baby survives after being born with rare internal defect

Ignus Greyling may be Gauteng’s, if not SA’s, first baby born with his organs compressing his lungs to have survived against enormous odds.

The infant is finally home after two months of treatment by a team of paediatric and neonatal specialists and nurses

His mother, Nadia Greyling, said she had no idea what awaited her when Ignus was born on April 15.

“The first cry of your newborn baby is the most beautiful sound ever. My husband and I nodded at each other. We had no idea of what was waiting for us,” said Greyling.

Dr Ashley Jeevarathnum, a paediatric pulmonologist practising at Netcare Clinton Hospital in Alberton, said the overall chance of survival for Ignus was extremely low, if not non-existent.