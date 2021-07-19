Don’t even think about buying looted goods, police warn

A total of 3,407 suspects had been arrested on different charges by Sunday after a week of violence, looting and destruction, with only one suspect granted bail and 1,122 expected to appear in court in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The remaining dockets are under investigation, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

Security forces have embarked on recovery operations in collaboration with residents who have given tip-offs to the police, said Muridili, adding that many communities were cleaning up streets and businesses affected by looting and destruction.

“A warning has also been issued to those who were not part of the looting sprees but are buying stolen property from the looters that they too will be arrested for being in possession of the stolen property.

“In Gauteng during integrated operations at hostels mostly in Thembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka over the weekend, 14 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected looted property,” said Muridili.

“Among the goods recovered were mattresses, television sets, couches, fridges, sound systems, computer screens and laptops, steel frames, groceries and clothing items.”