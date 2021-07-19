South Africa

Don’t even think about buying looted goods, police warn

19 July 2021 - 11:33
A police officer takes aim as people empty a store in the Value Centre in Springfield Park, Durban. File photo.
A police officer takes aim as people empty a store in the Value Centre in Springfield Park, Durban. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A total of 3,407 suspects had been arrested on different charges by Sunday after a week of violence, looting and destruction, with only one suspect granted bail and 1,122 expected to appear in court in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The remaining dockets are under investigation, said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

Security forces have embarked on recovery operations in collaboration with residents who have given tip-offs to the police, said Muridili, adding that many communities were cleaning up streets and businesses affected by looting and destruction.

“A warning has also been issued to those who were not part of the looting sprees but are buying stolen property from the looters that they too will be arrested for being in possession of the stolen property.

“In Gauteng during integrated operations at hostels mostly in Thembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka over the weekend, 14 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected looted property,” said Muridili.

“Among the goods recovered were mattresses, television sets, couches, fridges, sound systems, computer screens and laptops, steel frames, groceries and clothing items.”

In KZN, 92 suspects were arrested over the weekend for being in possession of stolen property.

Gauteng police arrested two suspects, one on Thursday in Roodepoort and the second on Friday in Westonaria, on allegations of creating and circulating inflammatory messages with the potential to incite violence.

They were expected to appear in court in Randfontein and Westonaria on Monday.

A third suspect, a 21-year old woman, was arrested in Duduza in Ekurhuleni on Saturday on similar allegations. She is expected to appear before the Nigel magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The public is urged to anonymously report criminality to the police by calling the crime stop number 08600-10111 or via the My SAPS app.

TimesLIVE

