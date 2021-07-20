'EFF must fight for the dome' — Mzansi devastated by Ticketpro Dome closing
Social media has been flooded with nostalgia at news of the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg being sold.
The sad news was announced on Monday by RX Venue Management.
“It is with a heavy heart that RX Venue Management today announces that after 20 years of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, the Ticketpro Dome has now been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund, to a third party which does not operate in the event space,” the company said in a statement.
“This is a further devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry who have undoubtedly been the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The venue has hosted dozens of international events and concerts, including basketball and wrestling matches, award ceremonies, several major exhibitions, concerts and even ice-skating shows.
Devastated social media users flocked to the TL to share their fondest memories of visiting the venue and described it as the end of an era.
Here are some of the reactions online:
I was part of the 20 000 ppl who filled up the Dome, i still Remember the date even.. 31st October 2015. A very special one for hip hop...Now its no more!!! That means only 1 rapper in Africa managed to reach that milestone. Now sold to a company that's not in an event space 🙄😞 pic.twitter.com/vGhToVlJIi— CREDIBLE CHIPPA (@CredibleChippa) July 19, 2021
Someone got a few millions to invest. Please buy the Dome for us 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nxc15IlLxx— Melanie Gia Ramjee (@Hypress) July 19, 2021
An end of an era Ticketpro Dome, welcome to the kingDOME of God! pic.twitter.com/LYHSVOR4Tl— King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) July 19, 2021
This is painful 💔💔can't we have just one show before you guys close— CyberBullying Defense Force SA 🇿🇦 (@Omilly_N) July 19, 2021
Imagine The Dome being converted into Neighbourgoods Market.— RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) July 19, 2021
People saw Kanye at the Ticketpro Dome bruh pic.twitter.com/wF7cqA8azd— Mahlatse (@MacsMoti) July 19, 2021
The Dome will always have a special place in my heart. It is where I saw Future, Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott and so many more artists. https://t.co/mrADY9M4j2— Njabs (@Njabs_GP) July 19, 2021
I attended Mary J Blige, Maxwell, The Script, James Blunt, Anthony Hamilton, John Legend, Kevin Hart. So many memories. My heartbroken 😢— Thabisile (@thabitem) July 19, 2021
Really sad, jobs lost 💔— P_Ndzotoyi (@PhathekaPat) July 19, 2021
I remember the very first time that I relocated to Jhb, 2004, there was a ‘clothing’ expo at The Dome, Rosebank Mall was literally there.
Then in 2016, Lionel Richie concert.
Memories!
Government must buy this place and keep it as an investment and after the covid they can sell it back to events specialist— Maog (@2010mbatha) July 19, 2021
We put together amazing shows at Ticketpro Dome! An end of an era! pic.twitter.com/scsVI3ZQl1— iGhost (@leloh_) July 19, 2021
Y’all couldn’t wait for Black Friday?? I might’ve been able to afford it😞😢— 🌊𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔸𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕔 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖 ℤ𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕦 🌊 (@RealebogaKobue) July 19, 2021