'EFF must fight for the dome' — Mzansi devastated by Ticketpro Dome closing

20 July 2021 - 10:30
The Ticketpro Dome has always been known for its distinctive dome shape which can be seen by travellers flying over Johannesburg and as far as the Hartebeesport Cable Way.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Social media has been flooded with nostalgia at news of the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg being sold.

The sad news was announced on Monday by RX Venue Management.

“It is with a heavy heart that RX Venue Management today announces that after 20 years of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, the Ticketpro Dome has now been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund, to a third party which does not operate in the event space,” the company said in a statement.

“This is a further devastating blow for the exhibitions, events and entertainment industry who have undoubtedly been the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The venue has hosted dozens of international events and concerts, including basketball and wrestling matches, award ceremonies, several major exhibitions, concerts and even ice-skating shows.

Devastated social media users flocked to the TL to share their fondest memories of visiting the venue and described it as the end of an era.

Here are some of the reactions online:

