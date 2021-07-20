So what happens to the looted goods now? Here are 3 things we know

After a week of violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, police have recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores.

On Monday, police followed up on tip-offs from community members in both provinces to recover thousands of suspected stolen goods.

But what happens to the 40-inch flat-screen TVs and fancy couches now?

Here are three things we know so far about the recovered goods.

Recovered looted goods are stored

According to police minister Bheki Cele, the recovered looted goods include beds, electronic goods, mag wheels and a casket.

Cele said the stolen goods will be put in a storage facility and might be used as evidence in some pending cases.

“They are going to SP13, where police keep anything that might be used as evidence. There is a meeting between the police and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to work out what will happen to the goods after cases have been finalised,” Cele said.

“Evidence rooms are full. Right now, we are trying to get a warehouse where we can keep them.”