South Africa

So what happens to the looted goods now? Here are 3 things we know

20 July 2021 - 09:33
Police recovered thousands of rand worth of looted goods, including beds, electronic appliances and mag wheels, in and around Durban on Monday.
Police recovered thousands of rand worth of looted goods, including beds, electronic appliances and mag wheels, in and around Durban on Monday.
Image: Lirandzu Themba

After a week of violent unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, police have recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores. 

On Monday, police followed up on tip-offs from community members in both provinces to recover thousands of suspected stolen goods.

But what happens to the 40-inch flat-screen TVs and fancy couches now?

Here are three things we know so far about the recovered goods.

Recovered looted goods are stored

According to police minister Bheki Cele, the recovered looted goods include beds, electronic goods, mag wheels and a casket. 

Cele said the stolen goods will be put in a storage facility and might be used as evidence in some pending cases. 

“They are going to SP13, where police keep anything that might be used as evidence. There is a meeting between the police and the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to work out what will happen to the goods after cases have been finalised,” Cele said.

“Evidence rooms are full. Right now, we are trying to get a warehouse where we can keep them.”

No, food will not be taken back

Ministry of police's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said groceries will not be taken back. 

Themba disputed claims made on a Facebook post that there was an order from the police department requiring people to present proof of purchase for groceries.

She told Africa Check that people will also not be arrested if they fail to produce a slip for the food. 

Themba was quoted saying, “There's no such directive from the police side.”

Will looted goods be destroyed?

According to EWN, the goods being confiscated from looters by the police and other law enforcement officials will likely be destroyed.

The publication reported that several stores confirmed they have no use for looted goods and police policy will dictate they should be dumped.

The Clothing Bank CEO Tracey Chambers told CapeTalk that it was “complicated” to sell goods once they have left the shop. 

“It's really hard for us to know what to do. We have lots of traders trading online and this weekend a few of them have warned people to not buy from looters,” said Chambers. 

MORE

Police evidence rooms 'full' as looted goods are being recovered: Bheki Cele

On Monday the police recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting in KZN ...
News
19 hours ago

POLL | Do you think citizens did more than security forces to protect SA during the unrest?

Parts of Gauteng and KZN have seen citizens and local taxi association members taking to the streets to "protect" the country from unrest, ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Police recover looted goods including beds, electronic goods and mag wheels

On Monday police recovered thousands of rands worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores in Durban during widespread looting last week.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  2. Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week South Africa
  3. We got a convoy: Trucks return to N3, but police and army miss the memo South Africa
  4. Looters formed 3km queue as they stripped warehouse in ‘planned attack’ South Africa
  5. Rules banning fuel in containers to be amended after complaints South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’