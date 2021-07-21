Beer industry calls for end to liquor ban to avoid industry collapse

The beer industry has called for the lockdown ban on alcohol sales to be lifted so legal businesses can operate to avoid further damage to the industry and the millions of livelihoods it supports.

The Beer Association of SA (Basa) on Tuesday said it had, together with the Liquor Traders Association of SA and wine industry association Vinpro, written to trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the devastating impact of the ban.

The organisations also want to discuss alternative interventions that could save lives and livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basa, which comprises the Craft Brewers Association, Heineken SA and SA Breweries, said it was estimated the latest four-week ban had put 9,206 jobs in the alcohol industry at risk, with a potential loss of R10.2bn in taxes and excise duties.