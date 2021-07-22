South Africa

Alert! Stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm until 9pm

22 July 2021 - 15:13
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 9pm on Thursday.

Eskom said the rolling blackouts were due to shortage of generation capacity coupled with severely cold weather in parts of the country.

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to shortage of generation capacity, coupled with the severely cold weather in parts of the country, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 9pm tonight,” the power utility said on Thursday.

A generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline on Thursday afternoon, placing more capacity constraints on the power system.

Eskom said a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon, had now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages.

“Breakdowns total 14,137MW, while planned maintenance is 2,924MW of capacity. Eskom regrets the inconvenience caused by these power constraints, and would like to urge the public to reduce the usage of electricity to help ease the pressure on the power system.”

TimesLIVE

