Unicef urges SA to protect its schools as education crisis deepens

Unicef, the United Nations fund for children, has called on SA's authorities to protect the country's schools, even as hundreds of thousands of children face missing an entire year's education.

The fund warned in a statement on Thursday that pupils were between three-quarters to an entire year behind where they should be as a result of school closures during the pandemic combined with schools being vandalised.

Some 140 schools were vandalised in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the recent unrest, while a further 2,000 were vandalised and looted during the hard lockdown in 2020.

That, coupled with school closures during the pandemic, has resulted in about 750,000 children who are now out of school.

“Rotational attendance, sporadic school closures and days off for specific grades have resulted in schoolchildren losing 54% of learning time,” said Unicef.