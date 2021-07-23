South Africa

Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA

23 July 2021 - 17:22
Silver Streams Estate owner Madie Botha captured the icicles formed in below-freezing temperatures earlier in the week in KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: Madie Botha

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says 19 low temperature records were broken in the past 24 hours, based on preliminary data, as parts of the country shivered in bitterly cold conditions.

The top five records broken included one from 1964 (-5.5°C) in the Bela-Bela (Warmbaths) area of Limpopo, which recorded a low of -5.6°C.

Other records that fell included one from 1990 in Kroonstad (-7.7°C) now set at -8°C,  Bronkhorstspruit in 2011 (-7.1°C) now at -7.4°C and Warden’s 1989 record of -6.3°C now at -6.7°C.

The coldest recent minimum temperature recorded was -9.9°C in the Kimberley area. 

See the full list below:

TimesLIVE

