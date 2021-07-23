Flooding havoc in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, but rains not enough to ease drought crisis

It was the kind of day that can restore hope.

For the first time in months, on Thursday Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds experienced rain of the sort needed to counter the devastating drought gripping the region.

However, while heavy rain fell in the metro’s western catchment, it was not nearly enough to alleviate concerns over the water crisis, according to SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson.

“We can hope for our dams to rise a few percent but this is not going to allay our water crisis,” he said.

“Our consumption is way too high so my message is continue to use water sparingly.”

By the early afternoon, the deluge had not yet spread to water-starved citrus orchards in the Sundays and Gamtoos valleys but farmers were hoping for the best.

Sampson said overnight, 39.4mm of rain was recorded at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The Van Stadens Wild Flower Reserve received 23.8mm. In the western catchment, 17.2mm fell at Joubertina, 32mm at Kareedouw and 3.8mm at Patensie.

In the western region of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route, 23mm fell overnight at Cape St Francis, 11.2mm at Port Alfred and 56.6mm at Plettenberg Bay.

No further figures were available by midafternoon on Thursday for key rainfall at Kareedouw, which indicates how much the Kouga Dam could rise.

Several other figures had arrived — including an extra 22mm at the airport, raising that figure to 59.8mm, and 10mm at Patensie, boosting the figure to 13.8mm.

There was also an extra 3mm at Joubertina, bringing it to 20.2mm in total.