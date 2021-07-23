South Africa

Bloemfontein the coldest place in SA on Friday

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
23 July 2021 - 09:25
The temperature in Bloemfontein was -9ºC on Friday morning. Stock photo.
The temperature in Bloemfontein was -9ºC on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/freerlaw

Bloemfontein was the coldest place in the country on Friday morning, the SA Weather Service said (SAWS).

Forecaster Bransby Bulo said the temperature in Bloemfontein was -9ºC.

He said Vereeniging recorded a low of -8ºC.

Bulo said the cold weather would persist in Gauteng with temperatures of between 11ºC and 13ºC over the weekend.

“Sutherland in the Western Cape, Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal, some parts of the Eastern Cape and the Mpumalanga highveld will also experience cold weather,” he said.

Freezing weather hit Gauteng on Thursday as a cold front moved from the Western Cape to central parts of the country.

On Thursday SAWS issued a warning that widespread morning frost was expected across the interior of the country on Friday, including in Gauteng, the Mpumalanga highveld, Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow [Friday] morning. Small stock farmers please be advised.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Children seeing snow in Kimberley will warm your heart

The video shared on social media shows a group of excited children reacting to the snowfall in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
News
2 hours ago

Determined couple and gran find lost wedding ring on snowcapped mountain

Finding a sentimental wedding ring lost in the snow on a mountain sounds impossible, but not for a Cape Town couple and their 78-year-old grandmother.
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Iced tea anyone? Big freeze brings winter wonderland to SA

As temperatures dipped below zero throughout the country, one tourism establishment in the southern Drakensberg was delighted to awaken to a winter ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  4. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  5. IN PICTURES | Iced tea anyone? Big freeze brings winter wonderland to SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’