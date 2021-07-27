South Africa

Cops rescue puppies while searching for looter and stolen goods

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
27 July 2021 - 08:00
The malnourished puppies were left alone for three days.
The malnourished puppies were left alone for three days.
Image: SAPS

While on an operation to recover looted goods and arrest a man for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle, officers from the Durban Flying Squad and Durban Search and Rescue Unit got a furry surprise in the Ngcolosi area.

The officers saved two puppies.

“During ongoing operations to recover looted items, two abandoned puppies were found at a property. The malnourished puppies were left alone for three days after the property owner fled when he was alerted to his pending arrest for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle,” the SA Police Service said on social media.

The officers took the puppies to the Village Veterinary Clinic in Kloof where the canines were given free rabies vaccinations and deworming medication before being successfully placed with a foster family.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jett finally has his 'pawfect' day after waiting almost four years

Jett is proof that every dog has its day - even if he turned grey waiting for that day to come.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods

Ordinary South Africans have turned into sleuths, tracking down looted items as they are put up for sale online
News
19 hours ago

Durban residents barter goods over WhatsApp after unrest

Eggs for a bottle of wine, a tube of toothpaste for a carton of milk or perhaps some tomatoes in exchange for dog food?
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills News

Latest Videos

Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...
Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...