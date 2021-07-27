Cops rescue puppies while searching for looter and stolen goods
While on an operation to recover looted goods and arrest a man for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle, officers from the Durban Flying Squad and Durban Search and Rescue Unit got a furry surprise in the Ngcolosi area.
The officers saved two puppies.
“During ongoing operations to recover looted items, two abandoned puppies were found at a property. The malnourished puppies were left alone for three days after the property owner fled when he was alerted to his pending arrest for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle,” the SA Police Service said on social media.
The officers took the puppies to the Village Veterinary Clinic in Kloof where the canines were given free rabies vaccinations and deworming medication before being successfully placed with a foster family.
TimesLIVE