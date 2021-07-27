Cops rescue puppies while searching for looter and stolen goods

While on an operation to recover looted goods and arrest a man for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle, officers from the Durban Flying Squad and Durban Search and Rescue Unit got a furry surprise in the Ngcolosi area.

The officers saved two puppies.

“During ongoing operations to recover looted items, two abandoned puppies were found at a property. The malnourished puppies were left alone for three days after the property owner fled when he was alerted to his pending arrest for public violence and theft of a motor vehicle,” the SA Police Service said on social media.