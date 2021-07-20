Jett finally has his 'pawfect' day after waiting almost four years

The rescue organisation then started to look for a home for Jett, but soon realised it was no easy task.

“He was always a gentle boy. He loves attention and he was one of the favourites with all our volunteers. We have no idea why people could not see what we saw and seeing animals sit in kennels for such long periods always baffles us. He attended so many adoption days held at schools, parks and malls but to no avail. He watched all his friends and numerous kennel buddies get homed but nobody ever chose him,” Naidoo explained.

Jett lived in rented kennels as PACT is still acquiring materials to build its own.

“We started to network Jett aggressively. If Jett was not able to find a home, it was only because we were failing him. We were his voice, we were his advocates and so we had to let people see what we saw. People from all over the country and various animal welfare organisations shared Jett's posts for a home. One day, we received a message: 'Hi, I am interested in adopting Jett.'

“By now, Jett had developed some hip issues due to his ageing and we had to disclose this information to the potential adopter. She was even more keen to adopt him as she said that he was not young and he had a hip problem and she wanted to give him a loving home to live out the rest of his days,” said Naidoo.

Lenisha Pakkiri Naidoo had been following Jett's story and his adoption posts since the first day that PACT had posted about him.