Ramaphosa on vaccine charm offensive as study finds people believe prayer is effective against Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to visit vaccination sites on Thursday to encourage citizens to get the jab as a study found seven in 10 South Africans had scant trust in the government’s ability to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines were safe.

The Afrobarometer survey, released on Wednesday, suggested that a majority of people were unlikely to try to get vaccinated and close to half believed that prayer was more effective than a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection.

“As a third wave of Covid-19 infections spreads across SA, the government is promoting vaccination as the way to end the pandemic. As of July 2021, department of health data indicate that more than 2.3-million South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19 since March 2020 and at least 68,000 have lost their lives to the disease,” said a statement by Afrobarometer partner, the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR).

“If South Africans distrust the Covid-19 vaccine, this will pose a significant challenge for the government’s mass vaccination programme.”