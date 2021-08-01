JSC commissioner Lutendo Sigogo has died

“Born in December 1972, Mr Sigogo obtained B Proc, LLB and LLM degrees from the universities of Venda and Limpopo in 1994, 1996 and 2001 respectively. He started his legal career as a candidate attorney in 1995 to 1997. Following his admission as an attorney, Mr Sigogo served as a professional assistant in the law firm Khathu Mulovhedzi for six months. In 1999 he became a director of Mathobo, Rambau and Sigogo Incorporated, a position that he held until he met his untimely death,” the JSC said.

“After more than 20 years of successful practise, Mr Sigogo was appointed as an acting judge of the Mpumalanga division of the high court, where he served for a period of 44 weeks,” the JSC added.

At the time of his death, Sigogo was due to be interviewed for a permanent seat in the high court in Mpumalanga.

“That Mr Sigogo was a leader is illustrated by the various leadership positions he held in various legal bodies including as the president of the Law Society of the Northern Provinces in 2017, chairperson of the finance and HR committee of the Legal Practice Council, chairperson of the enforcement committee of the BBBEE Commission, president of the Black Lawyers Association and chairperson of the Thohoyandou Attorneys Association.

“He was appointed to the JSC by the president of the Republic of SA in July 2019 as one of the two members representing the attorneys’ profession. He was not only a member of the JSC but also a member of the screening committee of the JSC tasked with the compilation of a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed by the JSC,” the commission said.

It conveyed its condolences to Sigogo’s family, friends and colleagues, saying “death has truly robbed the people of SA of not just a practitioner but a true leader in the legal profession.”

TimesLIVE