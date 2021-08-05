SA records 13,777 new Covid-19 cases, driven by 4,000 new infections in WC

There were more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Western Cape, driving SA to 13,777 total new infections in the past 24 hours.

There were also another 458 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, as the country continues to feel the burden of the coronavirus third wave.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the new cases mean that there have been 2,497,655 cases recorded to date across SA. The virus death toll is 73,873.

“The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (30%), followed by Gauteng (20%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%," the NICD said.