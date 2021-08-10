'It was just opened': Medupi explosion sparks fears online

Reports of an explosion at Eskom's Medupi power station have been met with shock online, as scores questioned whether this will result in power outages.

The power utility on Monday announced there had been an explosion at Medupi's Unit 4 generator on Sunday night.

Eskom has so far given no indication of whether there will be power interruptions as a result of the blast.

It said though there were no injuries, seven employees were being treated for shock.

“The incident occurred during the activity to displace hydrogen with carbon dioxide and air respectively, for the purpose of finding an external leak.

“Following the power station preliminary investigation, it appears that while performing this activity, air was introduced into the generator at a point where hydrogen was still present in the generator at sufficient quantities to create an explosive mixture, which ignited and resulted in the explosion,” said Eskom.

The power utility said staff responsible for this task were put on precautionary suspension pending an internal investigation.

