WATCH | Meet Klaas Mhlongo, aka ‘Ganjaman’, and his handmade spear

Legendary Rasta Klaas Mhlongo has fallen on hard times, but as long as he has his faith, his dagga and his spear, he is happy.

He goes by the nickname “Ganjaman” and people shout “Hey Rasta!” and “Hey fire!” when they see him.

Mhlongo sports bold and distinctive attire that consists of reds, yellows, greens and white.

He said he had a life when he lived in Alexandra in the stone house he built with his own hands, but a lot has changed since then. After many years and many circumstances, Mhlongo lost his identity and is trying to get it back.