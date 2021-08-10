South Africa

WATCH | Meet Klaas Mhlongo, aka ‘Ganjaman’, and his handmade spear

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
10 August 2021 - 14:00

Legendary Rasta Klaas Mhlongo has fallen on hard times, but as long as he has his faith, his dagga and his spear, he is happy.

He goes by the nickname “Ganjaman” and people shout “Hey Rasta!” and “Hey fire!” when they see him. 

Mhlongo sports bold and distinctive attire that consists of reds, yellows, greens and white.

He said he had a life when he lived in Alexandra in the stone house he built with his own hands, but a lot has changed since then. After many years and many circumstances, Mhlongo lost his identity and is trying to get it back.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Spear of ganja nation: Klaas Mhlongo is down but far from out of it

Legendary Rasta Klaas Mhlongo has fallen on hard times. But as long as he has his faith, his dagga and his spear he is happy,writes  Sean Christie
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family

For the first time since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, family meetings to determine the process of announcing his successor have included ...
News
2 days ago

EFF commends KZN police for 'practising restraint' in Nkandla

The EFF said the conduct of law enforcement demonstrated they had an effective crowd management strategy.
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top ANC members air Mabuza doubts as some wonder 'if he can continue in his ... News
  2. We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family South Africa
  3. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana hints at plan to invest in employment for 'young black kids' News
  5. Motshekga responds to criticism over reducing social distancing in schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet