We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family

For the first time since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, family meetings to determine the process of announcing his successor have included relevant parties in the Zulu kingdom as a whole.

This, according to a statement by the royal family on Saturday, is significant and progressive.

According to the statement, the family is making significant progress.

“A number of meetings between the families have taken place over the past weeks, subsequent to the acknowledgment of the disputes that have infiltrated the Zulu monarchy after the interment of the late king. The latest meeting took place on August 1,” it said.