South Africa

We’re making progress in selecting new king, says Zulu royal family

07 August 2021 - 15:20
King Goodwill Zwelithini, seen here at his Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma, died in hospital in March at the age of 72.
King Goodwill Zwelithini, seen here at his Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma, died in hospital in March at the age of 72.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

For the first time since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini, family meetings to determine the process of announcing his successor have included relevant parties in the Zulu kingdom as a whole.

This, according to a statement by the royal family on Saturday, is significant and progressive.

According to the statement, the family is making significant progress. 

“A number of meetings between the families have taken place over the past weeks, subsequent to the acknowledgment of the disputes that have infiltrated the Zulu monarchy after the interment of the late king. The latest meeting took place on August 1,” it said.

Mind your own business, Zulu queen and princesses tell Buthelezi

Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu and daughters say his affidavits regarding late king’s affairs are an ‘act of desperation’
News
1 week ago

“For the first time since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the family meetings have broadened up to include relevant parties in the Zulu kingdom as a whole.

“The discussions follow a press conference that was held post the family cleansing ceremony on June 19 where the family informed the Zulu nation and South Africans at large that they had finished the mourning period and would start with the discussions of announcing the king.”

According to the statement, it was in these meetings that letters were written and issued to relevant individuals and government offices on the family proceedings and the status of disputes around the throne.

“These developments are significant in bringing clarity to the SA nation on the leadership in the Zulu monarchy.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void

But the queen, who is disputing his ascendancy, says she is entitled to half of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate
News
2 weeks ago

Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live

"Maybe I'm romantic about monarchs but protect the crown at all costs," said Anele.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Zulu royals split on a new king

The coronation of the next Zulu king could be delayed. Senior members of the Zulu royal family yesterday announced plans to restart the process of ...
News
1 month ago

It's 'treachery' if Zulu royal cleansing hunt went ahead in absence of 'heir to throne', says Buthelezi

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he is "disturbed" by rumours that a ritual hunt to cleanse the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Sunrise for SA travel industry as foreign airlines resume flights News
  3. Court says billionaire Douw Steyn was not married to partner Donne Botha South Africa
  4. Applying for the R350 social grant? Provide your banking details to avoid long ... South Africa
  5. Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake South Africa

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...