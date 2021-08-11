Scania SA 'cooperating with Hawks' after cocaine worth R500m stored with truck parts seized at Durban harbour

Global vehicle manufacturer Scania says it is responding with urgency after drug trafficking syndicates used truck parts on two separate occasions to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

This is after the truck parts destined for Scania SA ended up mixed in with R500m worth of drugs.

The drugs were seized at the Durban harbour on July 30 as part of a Hawks-led police operation.

Confirming the incident, the truck sales company said a shipment of Scania truck kits imported from Latin America and bound for regional production centres in SA was used by a trafficking syndicate to smuggle illegal drugs into SA.

“The news that criminals are using Scania’s supply chain to perform illegal activities is unfortunate. Scania is responding to these events with the urgency they require,” the company said in a statement to TimesLIVE. “This is the second time this has occurred.”

The case is believed to be linked to a similar seizure on July 9 of 715kg of drugs in Aeroton, Johannesburg, coming from Durban harbour, also disguised as truck parts.

“Scania SA is cooperating fully and in compliance with its legal obligations with the Hawks and their investigation. Delivering the highest standards of service excellence to our customers remains our continued focus and we are confident these events will be resolved satisfactorily by the authorities,” said the company.