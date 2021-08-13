Four things you need to know about the state of Covid-19 in Gauteng right now

The state of Covid-19 in Gauteng remains a concern and the provincial government aims to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000, with a particular focus in Johannesburg.

On Thursday, Gauteng premier David Makhura expressed concerns that the province was still seeing a large number of people not being vaccinated due to hesitancy.

He said the province will also be changing gears in its vaccination programme by assisting farmers and their employees to be vaccinated.