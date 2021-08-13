South Africa

Four things you need to know about the state of Covid-19 in Gauteng right now

13 August 2021 - 09:15
Gauteng aims to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000, with a particular focus in Johannesburg.
Gauteng aims to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000, with a particular focus in Johannesburg.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The state of Covid-19 in Gauteng remains a concern and the provincial government aims to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000, with a particular focus in Johannesburg. 

On Thursday, Gauteng premier David Makhura expressed concerns that the province was still seeing a large number of people not being vaccinated due to hesitancy.

He said the province will also be changing gears in its vaccination programme by assisting farmers and their employees to be vaccinated.

Here are four things you need to know about Covid-19 in Gauteng.

How many cases have been confirmed?

According to the department of health, the province has recorded 884,147 cases in total, with 17,915 deaths. It has 848,162 recoveries and 18,070 active cases. 

The province accounted for 16% of the confirmed cases reported on Thursday, a total of 14,271 nationwide. 

How many vaccines have been administered?

Makhura said the province had administered 2.1-million vaccines since the rollout began.

“Among those are those fully vaccinated, but there are also those who have had their first jab,” he said.

The province vaccinates an average of 53,000 people a day, said Makhura.

Where are the hotspots?

Some of the hotspot areas in the province include Johannesburg, Alberton, Benoni, Boksburg, Germiston, Heidelberg, Nigel, Oberholzer, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging and Wonderboom. 

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) daily case dashboard, more females have been reported to contract the virus than males. 

Who is the government most worried about?

Makhura said people aged 60 and above and men in general were still hesitant to get vaccinated. 

“Our major concern is that we still have a lot of 60-year-olds and above who have not gone for the first jab. We know the 60-year-olds and above are vulnerable people,” he said.

Last week, the national government sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated. 

“SA calls on all SA men to register for the vaccine. Vaccination protects you, your family and loved ones,” read the message. 

The government sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated.
The government sent out messages urging men to get vaccinated.
Image: Screenshot

READ MORE

Men the focus as Gauteng worries about slow vaccine uptake

The Gauteng government says it will embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate as fewer men are getting the jab ...
News
3 hours ago

'It’s self-hatred': parliament education committee visits looted Gauteng schools

During violence and looting last month, Edenpark Secondary School in Alberton, Johannesburg, had one of its mobile classrooms torched.
Politics
3 hours ago

Funding applications open for businesses hit by unrest and looting

Applications are open for a R3.75bn package for the restoration of businesses hit by the looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  4. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission