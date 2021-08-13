Men the focus as Gauteng worries about slow vaccine uptake

The Gauteng government says it will embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate as fewer men are getting the jab than women.

“We are concerned that men are not vaccinating as we would like them to. The provincial government will have an outreach programme that targets men,” said provincial government spokesman Vuyo Mhaga.

He said the government would be using mobile clinics to assist with vaccinating old people and increase the number of sites and vaccinators.

“We are also engaging with different industries to help in vaccinating their workers,” Mhaga said.

Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said it was a problem that fewer men and older people were vaccinating.

“It is concerning that men are less likely to have been vaccinated and just over 50% of people older than 60 years have been vaccinated, reason being that older age groups and males are major risk factors for severe disease and death,” Madhi said.