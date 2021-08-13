South Africa

Retailer offers discounts for shoppers who've had Covid-19 jabs

But customers are not obliged to share their vaccination status

13 August 2021 - 12:12
From next week Game stores will offer a 10% discount to vaccinated customers. File photo.
From next week Game stores will offer a 10% discount to vaccinated customers. File photo.
Image: BLOOMBERG

Game stores will be offering shoppers a 10% discount once a week — if they are vaccinated against Covid-19. 

Between August 18 and September 15, shoppers who produce their vaccination card and ID or passport will be eligible under the store's Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign. Recipients of first and second doses are eligible.

Vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said the campaign was meant to promote the health and safety of customers. 

“We believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in keeping our stores safe and comfortable for our shoppers. The 10% discount we are offering to all customers who have been vaccinated is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe,” she said.

“We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.

Men the focus as Gauteng worries about slow vaccine uptake

The Gauteng government says it will embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate as fewer men are getting the jab ...
News
8 hours ago

“However, we have seen first-hand the effect Covid has had on the consumer budget and lifestyle, and aim to support South Africa and its people in the recovery from this.”

Last month Wimpy announced its #CupsForVacs campaign, where customers can present their vaccination cards to get a free filter coffee.

The incentives come as the government is encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

Gauteng government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the province was concerned that men in particular were not getting vaccinated. 

On Thursday he said the government would embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate.

“We are also engaging with different industries to help in vaccinating their workers,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No vaccine for children under 18 available in SA yet, but studies are being conducted

SA vaccines for Covid-19 are not registered for use on children but studies are being done to make them available to the younger population, says ...
News
3 hours ago

Vaccinated people urged to report all severe side-effects

If you experience adverse effects after the Covid-19 vaccine, report them and seek treatment.
News
5 hours ago

‘Bring arms and the men’: Health chief’s plea as vaccine rollout loses momentum

South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination rollout has lost momentum, the health department said on Friday.
News
5 hours ago

Rural residents’ Covid-19 vaccination struggles

Elderly residents in particular face a number of hurdles, from struggling with technology and internet access to the cost of travelling to a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Tito ready to sing a new tune? Former finance minister spills on 'new journey' South Africa
  2. Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA ... South Africa
  3. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa
  4. Sassa has received more than 2-million R350 grant applications since Friday South Africa
  5. Electrician, 47, plans dream wedding with R17m PowerBall score South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission