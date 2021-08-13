Retailer offers discounts for shoppers who've had Covid-19 jabs

Game stores will be offering shoppers a 10% discount once a week — if they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Between August 18 and September 15, shoppers who produce their vaccination card and ID or passport will be eligible under the store's Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign. Recipients of first and second doses are eligible.

Vice-president of marketing Katherine Madley said the campaign was meant to promote the health and safety of customers.

“We believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in keeping our stores safe and comfortable for our shoppers. The 10% discount we are offering to all customers who have been vaccinated is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe,” she said.

“We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.