South Africa

Another reason to get the Covid-19 jab: Wimpy will give you a free coffee

03 August 2021 - 09:30
Wimpy is giving away free coffee to all those who get the Covid-19 vaccine. File photo.
Wimpy is giving away free coffee to all those who get the Covid-19 vaccine. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

In an effort to get more citizens vaccinated against Covid-19, Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to customers who present proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.

The fast-food chain launched the initiative at the weekend, urging the country to get the jab. 

The “Say YAAAS to the future” initiative applies at all Wimpys in more than 450 locations.

IS THERE A CATCH?

The offer is only valid within 48 hours of the vaccination and while stocks last.

“Only one free regular filter coffee per vaccination card presented. Vaccination cards must be presented in person by the individual whose name appears on the card to qualify for this offer.

“Filter coffees cannot be exchanged for cash or any other offer. Offer is available for sit-down or takeaway,” said Wimpy.

IS ANYONE ELSE DOING THIS?

The fast-food chain is one of the first brands in SA to encourage vaccination by giving out incentives. 

Some states in the US are offering hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, and weekend excursions to numerous state parks.

According to Sky News, the UK will soon offer cheaper rides on Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo as well as discounted meals from Pizza Pilgrims to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

In June, Uber SA offered 100,000 free rides to help school staff get vaccinated until July 8.

The free ride was part of Uber’s global initiative of offering 10-million rides to those seeking transportation to get vaccinated.

READ MORE

Free guns in exchange for the Covid-19 vaccine? Yes, if you live in West Virginia

West Virginia is offering those who get vaccinated a chance to win hunting rifles or shotguns, among other prizes.
News
1 month ago

Getting your Covid-19 vaccine is a duty not a right, says Gauteng-based doctor

To date there has been no scientifically robust data that has called to question any of the readily available vaccines, writes Dr Daniel Israel.
Ideas
1 day ago

7.5-million vaccines administered in SA as hesitancy declines, pace picks up

Getting the Covid-19 vaccination is a patriotic duty to safeguard the health of the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday when he ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANC gives up on EFF land talks News
  2. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  3. SIU lifts the lid on Zweli Mkhize’s cash ’n carry News
  4. Social relief of distress grant: What you need to know News
  5. Mzansi weighs in on 'Naomi Campbell vs Jabu Zuma' South Africa

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...