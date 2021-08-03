Another reason to get the Covid-19 jab: Wimpy will give you a free coffee
In an effort to get more citizens vaccinated against Covid-19, Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to customers who present proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.
The fast-food chain launched the initiative at the weekend, urging the country to get the jab.
The “Say YAAAS to the future” initiative applies at all Wimpys in more than 450 locations.
IS THERE A CATCH?
The offer is only valid within 48 hours of the vaccination and while stocks last.
“Only one free regular filter coffee per vaccination card presented. Vaccination cards must be presented in person by the individual whose name appears on the card to qualify for this offer.
“Filter coffees cannot be exchanged for cash or any other offer. Offer is available for sit-down or takeaway,” said Wimpy.
Let’s just be lekker, man, and say: ‘YAAAS’ to the future! 🙌🏽 Enjoy a FREE regular Filter Coffee when you get your jab. #CupsForVacs ☕— Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) July 31, 2021
Just present your vaccination card at any Wimpy to qualify. T&Cs apply: https://t.co/eHjUpUv4uH pic.twitter.com/BeAV3omQab
IS ANYONE ELSE DOING THIS?
The fast-food chain is one of the first brands in SA to encourage vaccination by giving out incentives.
Some states in the US are offering hunting rifles, shotguns, custom trucks, and weekend excursions to numerous state parks.
According to Sky News, the UK will soon offer cheaper rides on Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo as well as discounted meals from Pizza Pilgrims to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
In June, Uber SA offered 100,000 free rides to help school staff get vaccinated until July 8.
The free ride was part of Uber’s global initiative of offering 10-million rides to those seeking transportation to get vaccinated.