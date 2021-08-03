Another reason to get the Covid-19 jab: Wimpy will give you a free coffee

In an effort to get more citizens vaccinated against Covid-19, Wimpy is offering a free filter coffee to customers who present proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.

The fast-food chain launched the initiative at the weekend, urging the country to get the jab.

The “Say YAAAS to the future” initiative applies at all Wimpys in more than 450 locations.

IS THERE A CATCH?

The offer is only valid within 48 hours of the vaccination and while stocks last.

“Only one free regular filter coffee per vaccination card presented. Vaccination cards must be presented in person by the individual whose name appears on the card to qualify for this offer.

“Filter coffees cannot be exchanged for cash or any other offer. Offer is available for sit-down or takeaway,” said Wimpy.