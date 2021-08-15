South Africa

Warmer weather expected for SA this coming week

15 August 2021 - 14:43
Snowfall at the Mountain Shadows Hotel in Elliot.
Snowfall at the Mountain Shadows Hotel in Elliot.
Image: Marlon Attwell

Warmer weather is on its way with temperatures expected to start picking up from Monday after large parts of the country experienced icy winds, snow and rain over the weekend.

But SA Weather Service forecaster Tukelo Chiloane said the cold was not completely over yet.

“There is a cold front that is landing on Tuesday but it’s a very small cold front and it won’t cause a lot of crazy weather, just showers and rain along the coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“From there, nothing significant across the whole country, just that temperatures will be gradually going up. They have been so low for the past few days. From tomorrow, they will start to pick up,” she said.

This week will bring some rain to the Western and Eastern Cape.

“We are not expecting much, the rain that we see in KZN today won’t be there tomorrow, only along the Richards Bay coast, only tomorrow. Then, throughout the week, we are not expecting anything significant. No rainfall over Gauteng or across the country except on the coast of Western Cape and Eastern Cape, just on the southern part,” she said.

READ MORE

Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites

Icy temperatures, snow and rain have hit parts of the country on Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through.
News
2 days ago

Tropical storm Grace forms over Atlantic, NHC says

Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by Saturday night, the US National ...
News
1 day ago

Oh, shivers! Two cold fronts to hit SA from early Thursday into weekend: SA Weather Service

Freezing weather is expected in parts of the country from early Thursday morning, says the SA Weather Service.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prominent SA heart surgeon in anti-vaxx video, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye ... South Africa
  2. Icy weather, snow and rain hit parts of SA as cold front bites South Africa
  3. ‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy' News
  5. Using the Moya App to check your R350 grant application? Sassa says you ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission