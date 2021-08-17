Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win

A 23-year-old student who won a R3m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot says her wish had always been to build her mother a dream home to retire in.

Ithuba announced on Tuesday that the R3m winner had finally come forward to claim her prize after the draw on July 3.

The student told the lottery operator: “I had completely forgotten about my Lotto ticket. When I found it in my purse I decided to visit my nearest local store to validate the ticket, where the cashier advised me to go to the offices of Ithuba in Durban to claim my winnings.”

The winning ticket was purchased a day before the draw at the Three Musketeers in Estcourt, Durban. The student spent R80 to enter the draw using a quick-pick selection.

“I am also currently completing a course in business management and the winnings will go towards achieving many of my dreams. I want to complete my studies, invest and spoil my siblings,” she said.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are excited that we have been able to produce so many jackpot winners this year, congratulations to our Lotto Plus 1 winner. We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the National Lottery at the different authorised National Lottery retailers.”

“Our players come from all walks of life and are spread out across all provinces”, said Mabuza.

TimesLIVE