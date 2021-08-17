South Africa

Three killed, one seriously wounded in N3 shooting near Alberton

17 August 2021 - 07:41
Three people were shot dead and one man was critically injured in a shooting on the N3 near the N17 split in Alberton, southeast of Johannesburg, paramedics said.

On arrival at the scene after 9pm on Sunday, a light motor vehicle was found against the barriers in the fast lane, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said two men were found inside the vehicle, while another was found lying outside. A fourth man was found on the opposite side of the road. He said the two men inside the vehicle had already succumbed to numerous gunshot wounds.

The two other men were in a critical condition and were rushed to hospital.

“Unfortunately, one of the critically injured men succumbed to their injuries at the hospital,” Meiring said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the white Toyota Etios which collided with the barriers had several bullet holes and the back window was broken.

Makhubele said a passenger at the scene told officers they were travelling from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal to Johannesburg.

 The man said they were ambushed by occupants of a white sedan.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

TimesLIVE

