‘My wife is in that car!’ gunman shouts after shooting at Merc in Erasmia

Shortly after at least seven shots were fired at a black Mercedes-Benz and it crashed in Erasmia, Centurion, a man who refused to back down shouted at a security officer on patrol: “My wife is in that car!”

Abram Appel, from Cops Tactical Reaction Services in Laudium, was on duty in the area when he heard several gunshots on Monday

“I drove up the road and when I stopped close to Barbara Coetzer Street, I saw a black Mercedes had crashed into an electricity box,” Appel told TimesLIVE.

He stopped at the scene and saw three men, who were travelling in a white BMW 1 Series, were kicking the driver’s side window of the black Mercedes CL500.

Gauteng police said the driver of the Mercedes was a 33-year-old man. TimesLIVE understands he is a well-known personality in the Erasmia area.

“I took out my firearm, but I didn’t point it at them. I basically warned them to stop. One of the guys, who was putting his firearm at the back of his pants, told me it had nothing to do with me.”